School of Rock: 25 Rock Musicians With College Degrees

By Allison Rapp
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 20 days ago
It's often assumed that a prerequisite of rock 'n' roll stardom is being a college dropout. A typical rock musician is viewed as someone who flunked out of school and entered the adult world with no real qualifications or plans. That's not always the case, and, to be fair, there is some truth to that belief: Many artists have indeed skipped college or spent a semester or two in school only to realize they wanted to spend their lives making music.

