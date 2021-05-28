School of Rock: 25 Rock Musicians With College Degrees

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Motown Records had been looking for a certain act for years. A white, rock act that could play with a soul sensibility. They found it in 1969 right there in Detroit. The band known as Rare Earth had been playing around the Motor City for years and the folks at Motown finally signed them. They recorded some songs that had been hits for the Temptations and low & behold the rock versions of Get Ready and I Know I’m Losing You did better than the Temps versions.