There are a jillion ways to pick the right drink for a sunny brunch, but if you want something a bit more interesting than a vodka mixer or glass of rosé, consider the season. One of the greatest pleasures of the summer sun is its role in ripening plenty of delicious, juicy berries. If you've got fresh blackberries and raspberries, you have a wealth of choices for your next indulgent breakfast — and a great cue for the drinks, both classic and contemporary, that will pair exquisitely with those meals.