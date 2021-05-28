Kremlin says has no information on U.S. cyber attack, directs questions to Microsoft

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it had no information regarding a cyber attack flagged by Microsoft Corp and that the U.S. company needed to answer further questions, including how the attack was linked to Russia.

The Nobelium group, which originates from Russia and was behind the SolarWinds cyber attack identified late last year is now targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations, Microsoft said on Thursday. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)