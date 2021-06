TOKYO (AP) - The pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics will be like no other when they open on July 23. And they’ll have an idiosyncratic Olympic Village to match. This can be seen in the aptly named “Fever Clinic,” a prefabricated complex of isolation rooms inside the sprawling village on Tokyo Bay. The clinic is where PCR tests will be given to athletes or staff suspected of carrying COVID-19. This is the spot nobody will want to visit.