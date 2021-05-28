Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Ohio Woman Runs Red Light in Front of Cops to Yell at Boyfriend

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who knew jealousy could be so dangerous in traffic?. In the early hours of Tuesday Morning 24-year-old woman was driving in a blind rage through the Eastern suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio. It was around 2:10 A.M. when Beachwood police were called into assist Lyndhurst police after this angry woman ran a stop light and refused to pull over according to Cleveland.com,

wkfr.com
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Suburbs#Ohio Woman Runs Red Light#Eastern#Cleveland Com#Mercedes Benz#Dillard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Blotter: Unknown man shattered woman's car window at red light

A woman was at a red light near Interstate 35E Wednesday evening when a man ran up to her vehicle and smashed in the rear window, according to a police report. The Denton Police Department met the 911 caller near the Hilton Garden Inn at the intersection of Brinker Road and Colorado Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. after the incident. She told police she was at the red light for I-35E and Brinker Road when she saw a man run up to her car and smash in the back window.
Ohio StateMountain Press

Ohio woman dies in wreck on Spur

NATIONAL PARK — An Ohio woman died Monday after a single-car wreck on the Spur. Elizabeth Marie Parker, 19, of Centerville, Ohio, was riding in a 2012 Honda sedan that was traveling south on the Spur when it went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment at about 11:45 pm. Monday, according to the National Park Service.
Public SafetyPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Man Arrested on His Way to Casino While Girlfriend Gives Birth

This Ohio man will not be named 'father of the year' any time soon. The father to be was driving from Massillon to a casino Canton, Ohio with a friend. He was doing so at about 110 miles per hour. When the police eventually caught up to the speed demon in the Mercedes 300 they noticed a strong smell of weed in the car. According to Cleveland.com, after telling the police that he was on his way to a casino the suspect dropped this bomb on them,
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Attacks Boyfriend With Bear Spray

Suspect Didn’t Like Being Accused Of Cheating, So Sprayed Boyfriend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman, accused by her boyfriend of cheating, apparently responded to his allegation by attacking him with “bear spray.” Bear Spray is a capsaicin aerosol used, as […] The article Boca Raton Woman Attacks Boyfriend With Bear Spray appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Uniontown, PAheraldstandard.com

Uniontown woman allegedly tries to hit boyfriend with car

A Uniontown woman was charged after she allegedly tried to hit her boyfriend with her car and crashed into another vehicle Saturday. Christie Lee Locke, 40, allegedly yelled, “I’m going to kill you” to her boyfriend, Lou Pichoff, while he was walking through the parking lot of Speedway at 301 McClellandtown Road in South Union Township around 6 p.m.
Sarasota County, FLsnntv.com

Sarasota woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend on dinner date

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - A 34-yr-old Sarasota woman has been arrested after a dinner date turned violent. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's office, Lisa Machovec walked into dinner last night and immediately she and her boyfriend began to argue. Mahovec got so angry, she allegedly grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and stabbed the unnamed man in the chest. He said he fought her off, but she kept coming before he was able to push her out the front door.
Coal Township, PAMilton Daily Standard

Ex-boyfriend charged with homicide in North'd County woman's death

SHAMOKIN — The ex-boyfriend of Cheyenne Swartz, Stephen Francis Kruskie, 26, of 208 W. Third St., Mount Carmel, has been charged with criminal homicide and homicide by vehicle for his alleged involvement in the May 21 death of the 21-year-old woman from Coal Township. Kruskie is expected to be arraigned today before Magisterial District Judge John Gembic III.
Omaha, NEIdaho8.com

Cops say man shoots himself in front of officers

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Following a car crash and a short chase, Omaha police deputy chief Ken Kanger said one person died in a shooting Thursday at 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place in the area of 36th and Laurel. The incident initially started around 8:10 p.m. Thursday when police...
Violent Crimesmelodyinter.com

Woman murdered her husband by pouring boiling water mixed with 3kg of sugar over him while he was sleeping

After 38 years of marriage, a woman has killed her husband by mixing 3kg of sugar with boiling water and pouring it over him while he slept. Corinna Baines, 59, was married to her elderly husband for 38 years and was his carer at the time she attacked the 81-year-old. On July 13 last year, the day before the murder, the couple had a dispute when Baines was shopping with her daughter. Chester Crown Court heard that her husband called and seemed impatient for her to come home. Baines was said to be angry with him but appeared to have calmed down. Yet later she boiled two kettles’ worth of water and added three bags of sugar into a bucket. She poured the dangerous mix over Mr Baines’ arms and torso and left the house. He suffered 36% burns to his body and was found by police moaning and in extreme pain. When Mrs Baines left the house after the attack. she immediately went to a neighbour, sobbing, and said: “I’ve hurt him, I’ve hurt him really bad. I think I’ve killed him.”