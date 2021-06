Blue-chip businesses are not the only ones that have been hit hard by the recent ransomware strikes. Threats to business continuity can have rippling effects on consumers as well, as evidenced by the mass fuel hoarding that followed the temporary shutdown of Colonial Pipeline’s gasoline pipeline; meanwhile, there were speculations of meat shortages when several JBS plants halted production to investigate the cyberattack. Both were quick to resume operations, but neither came out on the other side unscathed. Colonial Pipeline had initially forked over US$4.4 million to DarkSide, a bulk of which they were able to recover. However, JBS decided to pay REvil US$11 million to protect their customers, even after recovering most of their systems on their own.