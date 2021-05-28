Picture Perfect Penthouse in Montgomery Plaza is a Lesson in Lacquer
It’s a rather rare event when a stunning penthouse apartment on two levels in Fort Worth’s signature Montgomery Plaza Building comes on the market. In fact, this spectacular unit with nearly 360-degree views has had only had one pair of owners. In 2019, Fort Worth designer, Holly Lydick completed a meticulous and extravagant year-long renovation of the nearly 3,500-square-foot apartment with three bedrooms and three-and-one-half baths.candysdirt.com