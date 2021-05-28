Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington's citizen review board is 'in the hands' of state legislators

Star News Online
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fate of Wilmington's citizen review board is now in the hands of the North Carolina state legislature. For years, local activists have pushed to form a citizen review board that would oversee the Wilmington Police Department. Sonya Patrick, the leader of Wilmington's Black Lives Matter chapter, was working to establish a citizen review board in Wilmington as early as 2014, according to past StarNews reporting.

