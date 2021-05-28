Wilmington's citizen review board is 'in the hands' of state legislators
The fate of Wilmington's citizen review board is now in the hands of the North Carolina state legislature. For years, local activists have pushed to form a citizen review board that would oversee the Wilmington Police Department. Sonya Patrick, the leader of Wilmington's Black Lives Matter chapter, was working to establish a citizen review board in Wilmington as early as 2014, according to past StarNews reporting.www.starnewsonline.com