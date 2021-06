When it comes to identity verification, artificial intelligence (AI) is getting a lot of attention from executives at banks and credit unions. PYMNTS’ research has revealed that more than 75 percent of financial institutions (FIs) have invested in AI-based systems or plan to do so over the next year. Proponents of the technology say that it can help FIs and companies consistently authenticate documents, electronically verify a customer’s age and confirm that they are who they say they are.