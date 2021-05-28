Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Thought Leaders: Food manufacturers adjust to changing consumer needs (Video)

By Tracey Drury
Posted by 
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Demand for comfort foods and dining at-home options during the pandemic fueled growth for food manufacturers but came at a time when labor has become increasingly difficult to come by. But that hasn’t deterred local food and beverage manufacturers.

www.bizjournals.com
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
947
Followers
2K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Comfort Foods#Food And Beverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Florida StateStamford Advocate

Create Clean And Simple Labels With FFP's Fermented Mushrooms-Helps Manufacturers Remove Additives and Reduce Sodium Levels

EUSTIS, Fla. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. Florida Food Products (FFP), a leader in clean label food and beverage ingredient solutions, recently showcased Fermented Mushroom Juice Concentrate as part of its line of VegCon™ Vegetable Concentrates. This lacto-fermented mushroom juice concentrate offers manufacturers a clean label replacement for less desirable ingredients such MSG, sodium inosinate and quanylate, and autolyzed yeast extract, while delivering a distinctive umami flavor in a variety of applications such as soups, sauces, dips, plant-based meats, flavor systems, and more.
Agriculturefoodindustryexecutive.com

Overcoming Challenges in Plant-Based Production

Interest in plant-based foods continues to grow, and companies have quickly rolled out new products to meet consumer demands. But despite significant progress, there’s still a long road ahead. Here are some of the remaining obstacles to plant-based food production and the solutions on the horizon. Mastering taste and texture.
Utica, NYWKTV

Technology, food industry leaders come together for virtual manufacturing expo

UTICA, N.Y. – Local industry leaders came together for a virtual Food-and-Tech Manufacturing Expo Wednesday, led by Cree CEO Gregg Lowe. The virtual trade show, organized by FuzeHub, was called ‘How the Mohawk Valley Feeds Innovation’ and featured speakers from local companies and organizations that support the state’s agriculture and technology industries.
Businessnosh.com

Egg Innovations Hires VP Of Strategic Marketing, Lisa VanEps

“We’re thrilled that Lisa has joined the Egg Innovations team,” said Egg Innovations President and CEO John Brunnquell. “It’s a pivotal time for the brand as we look to expand our market growth, and her extensive experience across the food and beverage space will ensure that our brands continue growing while simultaneously honing our ethos in ensuring humane practices and regenerative farming.”
Industrydrinks-insight-network.com

Arla to construct new dairy farm to improve milk production in Nigeria

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Arla Foods has announced plans to build a commercial dairy farm in Northern Nigeria to support local milk production. The 200ha dairy farm in Kaduna State will have the capacity to accommodate...
Retailhomeaccentstoday.com

Herman Miller Group addresses changing consumer needs at new Chicago destination

Herman Miller Group, whose high-end commercial and residential brands include Design Within Reach, HAY, Geiger and Maharam, as well as Herman Miller itself, recently opened a standalone destination in Chicago’s Fulton Market. The 45,000 square-foot multi-brand, multi-use development includes a retail level for the Herman Miller, Design Within Reach and...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Neufchatel Cheese Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Kerry Group, Franklin Foods, BelGioioso Cheese

Latest released the research study on Global Neufchatel Cheese Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Neufchatel Cheese Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Neufchatel Cheese. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Challenge Dairy Products, Inc. (United States),Kerry Group plc (Ireland),Franklin Foods (United States),Kraft Heinz Company (Philadelphia) (United States),BelGioioso Cheese, Inc (United States),Clover Sonoma (United States),Bel Brands (United States),Organic Valley (United States),Cowgirl-Petaluma (United States),Arthur Bay Cheese Co. (United States)
AgricultureFood Navigator

Lightlife president predicts more segmentation in plant-based meat, defends ‘real food’ stance: ‘It was not a PR stunt, we wanted to start a conversation…’

Lightlife Foods’ recent campaign pitting its ‘real food’ credentials vs the 'hyper-processed' wares of Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat was dismissed by some as a PR stunt. However, it started a conversation, says president Dan Curtin, who predicts we’ll see more segmentation in the plant-based meat category as it matures and consumers start scrutinizing labels more carefully.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Grocery retail to lead restaurants in food market share post-pandemic

Grocery retailers will hold an edge in food spending market share over the foodservice sector as the nation heads into the post-pandemic period, according to FMI-The Food Industry Association’s annual U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends study. At the same time, within grocery retail, mass merchants have been absorbing share from traditional...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Survey finds little change in consumer food safety behavior during pandemic

Trends in food safety and hygiene behaviors in the home have remained stable during the coronavirus pandemic, according to research published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA). The findings come from a round-up of a monthly survey that monitors attitudes, experiences and behaviors of consumers in relation to food during...
Retailfooddive.com

Specialty food sales hit record $170.4B in 2020

Specialty food sales hit a record $170.4 billion in 2020, up 13% since 2018, according to the annual State of the Specialty Food Industry Report by the Specialty Food Association. Specialty food sales at retail rose 19.4% in 2020, while sales to foodservice dropped 30%, the group said. Thanks to...
RecipesFirst Coast News

Food for Thought: Food is Medicine

Carly Knowles is excited to share some of her favorite recipes using the abundance of the season: Savory crepes with green eggs and bacon, sweet crepes with strawberries and cream, and homemade yogurt with cherry compote and sliced almonds or strawberry rhubarb sauce. Yes please!. As the days get longer...
Grocery & Supermaketwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Pandemic Accelerates Change in Health, Well-Being: FMI

While health and wellness was already a key trend ahead of the pandemic, COVID-19 drove it to the forefront of consumers’ minds and retailers’ strategies more than ever. FMI–The Food Industry Association explores this movement in the third edition of its Power of Health and Well-Being in the Food Industry report, which leverages insights from its Food Retailing Industry Speaks and U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends surveys and other pieces from the association.
Economyatlantanews.net

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market 2021 Covid 19 Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Scope , Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2027

Organic food and beverages are obtained from products those are grown by using organic farming techniques. The production of organic food and beverages involves practices that promote ecological balance & aim to conserve biodiversity. These products do not contain any food additive or industrial solvent. Organic food and beverages are gaining popularity due to the increasing awareness about health benefits associated with the consumption of organic food and beverages is expected to accelerate the growth of global organic food and beverages market.
Drinkscandyindustry.com

FONA: Half of consumers want to reduce sugar, but most won’t sacrifice taste

More consumers want to reduce their sugar intake this year than did in 2019, but price and taste still played a bigger role in purchasing decisions than sugar reduction. That’s according to a new FONA International report, “Sugar & The Voice of the Consumer.” FONA commissioned a nationwide survey about sugar and then compared the findings to a similar study the company did in 2019.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market to Witness Strong Growth Over 2021-2027 | Key Manufacturers Overview- DuPont, Chang Chun Group, DuLite PVB FILM, Eastman Chemical Company, EVERLAM NV

Global polyvinyl butyral (PVB) Market was valued at US$ 2.81 Bn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 4.50 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.06% from 2021-2027. Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) is defined as a glass interlayer utilized in various end-use industries owing to its different chemical properties. These films and sheets offer special characteristics including impact resistance, transparency, elasticity, and high tensile strength. These properties make the sheets & films suitable for producing safety glass.
Drinksbeveragedaily.com

Non-dairy, low sugar, functional and sustainable: Suppliers take on the four trends driving APAC’s beverage innovation

Ingredient suppliers have identified four key trends that are driving beverage innovation in Asia-Pacific, namely non-dairy, low sugar, functional and sustainability. According to insights from Kerry, Sweegen and DSM, consumers in APAC are increasingly demanding beverages that taste good and support a healthy lifestyle, but are also sustainable and kind on the environment. The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated these trends.
Food Safetyfooddive.com

More data can bolster food safety, says FDA leadership

The food system is on the cusp of a dual revolution, said Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for food policy and response with the Food and Drug Administration. One side of that revolution is the way that food is made, as plant-based, cell-based, gene-edited and newly sustainable processes are coming into play. The other side, he told participants in a Wednesday webinar put on by the Alliance for a Stronger FDA, is changing the way regulators and food companies use data to ensure food safety.