I know opinions are like a-holes and we don't know who will get injured or surprise on the court or what have you, but here is my preliminary rotation for the beginning of the season when we face a tough opponent. I won't even try to narrow down the rotation in March, or even when we open against rent-a-win type opponents. This is for when we face an Oklahoma or Cincinnati or Ohio State or what have you, in terms who is most likely to see the court IMO. I can't figure how Musselman narrows it to 7 guys or even 8 at that point. In no particular order other than the clustering of positions, here goes: