UtiliTarget shifted technologies to try to stop the spread of Covid-19

By Lian Bunny
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Groups such as Global Concepts Charter School used UtiliTarget's UVC lighting during the pandemic to try to keep people safe.

Buffalo, NY
The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

