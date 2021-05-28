UtiliTarget shifted technologies to try to stop the spread of Covid-19

COVID-19 was known to spread through respiratory droplets but whether or not it spreads through aerosols (i.e. an airborne route) was the subject of much debate in 2020, until research showed that the coronavirus can spread through both types of particles. Many studies have been undertaken over the past few months to analyse disease transmission. In a review published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, scientists looked at the evidence to determine whether breathing, speaking, coughing or sneezing is most likely to spread the virus.