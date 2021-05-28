Meet this year's Manufacturing Awards winners

Specpoint, Coming To The Market In September, Will Provide Greater Collaboration For The Architecture, Engineering And Construction (AEC) Industry. Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, together with AIA, announced that it will deliver a new solution to the AEC industry this September, called Deltek Specpoint. The solution is an all-in-one specification and design automation tool that will be the new home of AIA MasterSpec®. Specpoint will help architects and engineers reduce risks and improve project outcomes with the combination of its innovative approach to authoring specifications and the industry proven content provided via MasterSpec.