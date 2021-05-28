Cancel
Dayton, OH

Police investigating after woman was shot in the leg Thursday night

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 20 days ago
DAYTON — Police are investigating who shot a woman in the leg Thursday night in Dayton.

Montgomery County Dispatch says crews responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive around 11:00 p.m.

>>Kettering officers recognized for running toward gunfire at March 27 shooting scene

Crews found one woman who was shot in the leg and shell casing around the area.

It’s unknown at this time if the woman was transported to the hospital for her injury.

We will update this story once we learn more.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

