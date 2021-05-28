2021 Denver-area Public Golf Courses

Levine Law, a law firm with offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Loveland, Colorado, is pleased to announce the Levine Law Annual College Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to three students every year and can be applied toward tuition, books, or room and boarding expenses. Levine Law is an award-winning Denver personal injury law firm and has been fighting for the rights of accident victims who have sustained serious injuries for over two decades. The firm also strives to be good neighbors in Colorado, “After our client commitments, our commitment to the community is the most important priority we have,” explains Jordan Levine. Of the three scholarships awarded annually, first place receives $1,250, second place receives $750, and third place receives $500. The focus of this year’s scholarship is to encourage young drivers to consider alternatives to distracted driving. “We would like to see distracted driving become a thing of the past,” said Jordan Levine. “We are encouraging students to think creatively about solutions to distracted driving, which is an issue that impacts all drivers, but especially young adults.” The winners will be selected based on a combination of writing skills, academic qualifications, and extracurricular activities. Levine Law will select and contact the winners via e-mail by December 3rd. If no response is received within one week, a new winner will be chosen. Students interested in applying can find the qualification and application information online. About Levine Law Levine Law is a full-service Denver injury law firm that specializes in representing plaintiffs injured through the negligent or willful acts of others. For more than 20 years, the dedicated team of personal injury lawyers at Levine Law have been fighting for the rights of victims injured in a wide variety of accident cases.