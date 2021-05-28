Cancel
Coins on headstones have a meaning

By Mary Drier
Huron Daily Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Memorial Day, I would go to some parades to show respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice showing that freedom isn’t free — it costs lives. I also go to a couple of cemeteries where I have family members buried. I go to the Ellington Cemetery to visit my oldest son’s grave. Army Sgt. Charles A. Drier was killed in action May 24, 2005, in Iraq. He was killed while doing a second tour.

