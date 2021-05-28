Coins on headstones have a meaning

Hello I’m praying for all of you who have health or family needs. I am in need of prayer as I gotten myself into a situation where I am facing a second DUI in 13 yrs which isn’t good. Though I have been a Christian for most my life alcohol was something I could not give up. It didn’t rule me but I felt it was a way to combat loneliness and stress of life. I made a poor choice to drive drunk and though God saved me from potential fatal consequences I was not saved from getting caught. I have quit drinking and used this time of clarity to get closer to God through reconnecting with DAB and multiple Christian podcasts and reflection. I am praying for God’s miracle and a miracle will not cause me to backslide I’m telling him. I know god can work miracles and though I’m a sinner he died for me and I want to move past this. The devil has thrown circumstances at me to keep me from moving to where I can fill my time with healthy activities but til then potentially losing my license will not help my circumstances especially my job as a teacher. He says where two or more are gathered and if they’re in agreement then he’s there so I’m asking for prayer.