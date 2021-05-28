Brattleboro woodworking nonprofit reopening in new space

BRATTLEBORO — A nonprofit woodworking shop that paused operations last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to reopen next week in a new downtown location. HatchSpace will begin offering classes again June 1 in a new workshop space at 22 High St., according to a news release from the organization. Course offerings throughout the summer will include an intensive beginning woodworking class, along with workshops on making a Shaker bench, woodturning, carving and bending wood with steam.