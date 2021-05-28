Cancel
Biden Orders Investigation Into Origins Of The Coronavirus

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 20 days ago

President Biden has ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to redouble their efforts to try and figure out the origin of the coronavirus, and he wants the answer in 90 days. There are still questions about whether the virus spilled over from animals to humans or if it was accidentally leaked from a lab. But is it possible to get a conclusive answer about the origin without cooperation from China? NPR China affairs correspondent John Berwick is here to talk about this with us. Hi, John.

news.wjct.org
WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
