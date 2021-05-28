Prep Notes: Burlington's Suzie Wall named to Guilford Co. HOF; Patriots' Thompson, Wildcats' Newby, Royster selected for all-star games
Burlington resident Susan "Suzie" Black Wall is one of 10 new members selected as part of the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. Wall was the NCHSAA Class 4-A singles state champion for girls' tennis in both her junior and senior seasons at Greensboro Page. As a senior in 1974, Wall helped guide the Pirates to a team state championship.