Agriculture

USDA Forecasts Record Farm Exports in FY 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture projects U.S. farm exports for 2021 at $164 billion, the highest on record. USDA announced its quarterly agricultural trade forecast this week. The results represent an increase of $28 billion, or 21 percent, from last fiscal year's total, and a $7-billion increase from USDA's previous 2021 forecast published in February. The annual export record of $152.3 billion was set in 2014.

