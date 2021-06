David Iannucci still remembers looking up at Milt Peterson, standing on a strip of dirt in front of a large crowd, telling people he was crazy.”. He was so self-effacing, we saw him as a visionary and he just responded with a joke that he was crazy to be building in the recession,” Iannucci, CEO of Prince George’s County Economic Development Corp., said of the day the renowned developer promised that that stretch of dirt would rise to become the $4 billion National Harbor project.