Local Briefs

Once again, New Castle Food Service is gearing up for our free summer meal program for children 18 years and younger. They will be offering curbside pickup of five free breakfast and five free lunches for each qualifying child from 3-5 p.m. Mondays, starting June 7. Parents or guardians will come to New Castle High School, simply pull up and Food Service staff will load the items in their vehicles. Students do not need to be present for pick up. Any child 18 years and under qualifies for the program, they do not have to attend New Castle Schools to receive meals.