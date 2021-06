Look: 4 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.5 | feel: 4.5 | overall: 4.5. Medium black body with a tan collar. Aromas of the sherry and bourbon both detected, but sherry leads, big chocolate and dark fruit accompanying. Really found the taste to be fascinating, each barrel has their champions. The bourbon has the chocolate and light black strap molasses, where the sherry has powerful raisin, black currant, and date. Vanillin laden oak bridges the gap between these camps. Creamy and rich without being super heavy or full in the mouthfeel, sherry more formative than bourbon here too. I don't want to say it is bright, but certainly fruity in a nuanced way. It really works well together, bravo! Pairs great with stilton. The wife liked it.