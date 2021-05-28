Holly Ridge leaders, residents debate rezoning request for RV park developer
The Holly Ridge Town Council rejected a rezoning request for what could have been another site for visitors to park their recreational vehicles. During a public hearing held during its May meeting for the town’s council, a few residents expressed their concerns. CKBuff Enterprises, LLC asked officials to change 10.6 acres of land on N.C. Hwy. 50 from R-10A (Residential District) to RA (Rural Agriculture).www.starnewsonline.com