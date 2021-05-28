Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Linux 5.14 To Bring Reworked User-Space API For Intel Discrete Graphics

By Michael Larabel in Intel
phoronix.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Linux 5.14 kernel this summer is going to bring a reworked user-space API for Intel's DG1 graphics card and their future discrete graphics offerings. This change to the Intel kernel graphics driver's user-space API, which is currently flagged as "broken" until it has been proven sufficiently capable for user-space needs and stable, is principally needed for handling of device local memory (dedicated vRAM).

www.phoronix.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intel Graphics#Api#Linux#Memory Management#Intel Discrete Graphics#Api#Gem#Mesa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Softwarephoronix.com

Linux Disables Intel's New ENQCMD Feature Since Kernel Code "Broken Beyond Repair"

For two years now we have seen various open-source patches around ENQCMD instructions for the code compilers and the Linux kernel. This Enqueue Stores support is part of Intel's Data Streaming Accelerator coming with Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids". But even with Sapphire Rapids not launching until later this year, the already merged Linux kernel code is force-disabling the ENQCMD instructions support as the current kernel support is deemed "broken beyond repair" and will need to be reworked.
Computerswccftech.com

User Custom Built a 21.5-Inch iMac With Intel Core-i9 That Beats Apple’s New M1 iMac

Back in April of this year, Apple launched the new 24-inch M1 iMac along with the new iPad Pro models. While the event's main highlight was the iPad Pro model with a mini-LED display, Apple made sure that the iMac received its due performance upgrade. However, it seems that upgrading your 21.5-inch iMac with Intel's Core-i9 processor can result in better performance.
ComputersIntel iQ

Re: Re:Trouble with Intel Parallel Studio XE license: Windows or Linux

I'm trying to use oneAPI instead of Parallel Studio, but I still have some trouble. After Base Toolkits and HPC Toolkits were installed, I still couldn't find commands 'mpiicc' & 'mpiicpc'. Are there new versions/new spellings for the two commands, or I should continue to configure the c++ compiler?. 0...
Softwarewindowsreport.com

FIX: Intel graphics driver keeps crashing on Windows 10

Being an artist his entire life while also playing handball at a professional level, Vladimir has also developed a passion for all things computer-related. With an innate fascination for research and analysis, and realizing... Read more. Users reported that the Intel graphics driver keeps crashing on Windows 10 after upgrading...
Video GamesDigital Trends

The best games you can play on Intel integrated graphics

Although a dedicated graphics card is considered by many to be a must-have for PC gaming, it is not as important as it once was. Sure, you need it to play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at ultra graphics settings, but if you don’t mind losing a little bit of visual quality and delving into the many great indie games out there, there are tons of great games you can play using your onboard graphics.
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel Publishes Latest TDX Support Patches For Linux

Last year Intel detailed Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) as a new means of better protecting virtual machines with hardware-assisted isolation between VMs as well as from the VMM/hypervisor. Shortly after that Intel began posting TDX enablement patches and that work has continued while is still ongoing. Intel landed the new...
Video GamesThe Verge

Nvidia and Valve are bringing DLSS to Linux

Linux gamers using Valve’s Proton compatibility tool to run Windows games will be getting a performance upgrade in the future: Nvidia has announced that it’s working with Valve to bring FPS boosts using its DLSS technology featured on its RTX cards. It’s almost enough to make me want to revisit Linux gaming.
ComputersIntel iQ

Intel R HD Graphics 630 hitting 100% consumption

Sir have Dell Prison 5520 Laptop with 16 GB of Ram Core i7 7th gen processor and a Quadro m1200 graphics card I am facing problem with my Intel R HD Graphics 630 even I the simplest tasks , integrated graphics is reaching 100% Usage and that Couse a massive lag on my laptop as compare to the other processing units around 10-20% CPU usage that time and 5% usage that time integrated graphics reach 100% even when I switch between programs . all drivers , bios , windows are updated still I am facing this lag please help me.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Rust Latest Update Brings AI Rework, Animal Models And More

Rust released into Early Access in 2013 and officially released later in 2018. The game has consistently received updates, content and was even ported across to the PlayStation and Xbox One earlier this year, which shows effort on behalf of the developers to continue to improve and work on the game. In Rust, players must survive in a harsh and hazardous world while exploring and fighting against enemies who will do anything to get your gear. The environment, starvation, radiation and ravenous animals can all deal deadly blows, so players must do their best to avoid them while building up their homes and character to fend off any threats. In its latest update, Facepunch Studios, Rust’s developers, have brought a ton of content to the game including changes to the AI, animals and more.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

10-year-old Sudo bug lets Linux users gain root-level access | #linux | #linuxsecurity

A major vulnerability impacting a large chunk of the Linux ecosystem has been patched today in Sudo, an app that allows admins to delegate limited root access to other users. The vulnerability, which received a CVE identifier of CVE-2021-3156, but is more commonly known as “Baron Samedit,” was discovered by security auditing firm Qualys two weeks ago and was patched earlier today with the release of Sudo v1.9.5p2.
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel's ConnMan 1.40, IWD 1.15 Released For Linux Networking

A number of Intel's open-source projects have been seeing new released this week presumably for making Q2/H1-2021 goals, including two of the networking projects maintained by the company: the ConnMan connection manager and IWD wireless daemon. IWD 1.15 was released on Saturday as the latest version of this wireless daemon...
RetailPosted by
Tom's Hardware

New Intel DG1 Discrete GPU Pops Up: D-Sub Output Meets Low Profile Design

Intel introduced the Iris Xe discrete graphics processor months ago, but so far, only a handful of OEMs and a couple of graphics card makers have adopted it for their products. This week, VideoCardz discovered another vendor, Gunnir, that offers a desktop system and a standalone Intel DG1 graphics card with a rare D-Sub (VGA) output, making it an interesting board design.
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel Finishes Linux 5.14 Graphics Driver Feature Work With More Alder Lake P Code

Intel's open-source graphics driver engineers have sent in their final feature pull request to DRM-Next of new material they are wanting incorporated into Linux 5.14. For the Linux 5.14 kernel cycle by way of DRM-Next they have already queued Alder Lake P bring-up along with XeLPD display enablement, a reworked user-space API for Intel discrete graphics needs, more Alder Lake M work, and other discrete graphics changes along with many assorted fixes and other low-level enhancements.
Computersstateofpress.com

AMD Unveils Faster W6000 Series Graphics Cards Suitable for Intel-Based Mac Pro

AMD today announced new Radeon Pro W6000 series graphics cards suitable for workstations like the existing Intel-based Mac Pro. Built on 7nm-based AMD RDNA 2 architecture, the new higher-end Radeon Pro W6800 graphics card delivers up to 79% faster graphics performance than the previous-generation Radeon Pro W5700, although this is based on a test system powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor rather than an Intel processor. The W6800 also features 32GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with ECC support, and 128MB of AMD Infinity Cache.
Computersmystartupworld.com

AMD launches new graphics card for professional users

AMD today announced the AMD Radeon PRO W6000 series workstation graphics, delivering exceptional performance, stability and reliability for professional users. The new graphics products were designed and optimized to power demanding architectural design workloads, ultra-high resolution media projects, complex design and engineering simulations, and advanced image and video editing applications.
SoftwareIntel iQ

Intel Xe Graphics driver bug: mipmapping

We are developing a CAD application for Windows 10, using DirectX 11 for rendering. We encountered a problem with ID3D11DeviceContext::GenerateMips() when our app runs using the Intel Iris Xe GPU. The symptom is that mipmap level 2 (counting from 0) gets a blocky artifact. This is visible in the app (when rendering a face at a certain distance and angle from the camera) and also visible in frame captures (in Visual Studio Graphics Analyzer). See runtime_capture.mp4 (look at how the linear sampler interpolates between the 1st and 2nd level of Bottom slice as it rotates) and VSGA_mipmap_level2.mp4 for more.