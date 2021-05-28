Linux 5.14 To Bring Reworked User-Space API For Intel Discrete Graphics

Rust released into Early Access in 2013 and officially released later in 2018. The game has consistently received updates, content and was even ported across to the PlayStation and Xbox One earlier this year, which shows effort on behalf of the developers to continue to improve and work on the game. In Rust, players must survive in a harsh and hazardous world while exploring and fighting against enemies who will do anything to get your gear. The environment, starvation, radiation and ravenous animals can all deal deadly blows, so players must do their best to avoid them while building up their homes and character to fend off any threats. In its latest update, Facepunch Studios, Rust’s developers, have brought a ton of content to the game including changes to the AI, animals and more.