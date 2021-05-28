AP Top Stories May 28 A

Dozens of people remain unaccounted for after a high-rise condo collapsed in Florida. Authorities confirmed at least one person was killed early Thursday in the town of Surfside. Search and rescue crews are still making their way through the rubble and debris looking for any survivors. CBS News correspondents Manuel Bojorquez, David Begnaud and Mark Strassmann have the latest on the investigation and the reunification process for families. Then, Surfside commissioner Nelly Velasquez joins CBSN's Lana Zak for her take on the tragedy. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​