Politics

AP Top Stories May 28 A

 29 days ago

Here's the latest for Friday May 28th: Senators debates January 6th commission; San Jose shooting investigated; Rescue operation off Florida coast after boat from Cuba overturns; Wildfire in Arizona.

Politics
Country
Cuba
Public Safety
The Hill

AP will no longer name suspects in minor crime stories

The Associated Press said Tuesday that it will no longer name suspects in minor crime stories that only cover an arrest with no follow-up. John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president for standards, said in a statement that in such stories, the news outlet will likely not report on whether charges were later dropped or if the suspect was acquitted.
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Global

JUNE 19 – 25, 2021. From summer solstice rituals in a Siberian village, to Juneteenth celebrations in the United States, to International Yoga Day in Venezuela, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Visual Art

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

From an erupting crater of Mount Etna to Ethiopia’s general election, Pope Francis meeting Spider-Man, an Ethiopian Orthodox Christian festival and the Euro 2020 soccer tournament, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
California State

Herd of cows escape slaughterhouse and stampede through California neighborhood

Dozens of cows escaped a slaughterhouse in Southern California and roamed free for over an hour on Tuesday, injuring four people. One of the animals was fatally shot by deputies after authorities said it charged at a family.
Florida State

Dozens remain unaccounted for after condo collapse in Florida

Dozens of people remain unaccounted for after a high-rise condo collapsed in Florida. Authorities confirmed at least one person was killed early Thursday in the town of Surfside. Search and rescue crews are still making their way through the rubble and debris looking for any survivors.
Real Estate

Home prices surge to record highs

U.S. home prices were up by nearly 24% in May compared to last year, the highest surge in more than two decades. Erin Sykes, the chief economist for Nest Seekers International, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
Surfside, FL
KRMG

Surfside condo collapse: Man discovers boy alive in rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Nicholas Balboa lives in Arizona, but he was in the right place at the right time Thursday, helping to rescue a boy who was buried in the rubble after a South Florida condominium partially collapsed. Balboa, 31, of Glendale, was visiting his father in Surfside, CNN reported....
Miami, FL

Man discusses responding to condo collapse

ABC News’ David Muir spoke to Miami resident Nicholas Balboa, who was on the scene shortly after the condominium collapse in South Florida and heard a little boy’s cry from the rubble. WATCH FULL EPISODES OF WORLD NEWS TONIGHT:. https://abc.com/shows/world-news-tonight WATCH WORLD NEWS TONIGHT ON HULU:. https://bit.ly/3iQLwPp #WorldNewsTonight #ConoCollapse #Rubble...
Health

CDC’s eviction moratorium extended through July 31

The CDC has extended its moratorium on evictions through the end of July to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic remain in their homes.
Public Safety

Mayor: Miami condo collapse requires slow search

As scores of rescuers in Surfside toiled to locate and reach anyone still alive in the remains of the 12-story Champlain Towers South, hopes are resting on how quickly crews using dogs and microphones could complete their grim, yet delicate task. (June 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Public Safety

Watch: Judge sentences Derek Chauvin to 22+ years for the murder of George Floyd

Judge Peter Cahill announced a sentence of 22 and a half years in prison for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted on all charges in the murder of George Floyd.
Florida State

Search and rescue efforts continue after Florida building collapse

Search and rescue efforts continue more than 24 hours after part of a residential building collapsed in Surfside, Florida. So far at least 4 people are confirmed dead and over 150 are still unaccounted for.
Houston, MO

Floyd sister in Houston unhappy with sentence

George Floyd's older sister La Tonya watched Derek Chauvin's sentencing from Houston and said the 22 year sentence wasn't enough. (June 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5b0f1cee802e4c29b3ab9866b8ad69ec.
Florida State

Mystery of what caused South Florida condo collapse deepens

The collapse of a high-rise condo tower in South Florida early Thursday morning has left at least four people dead and 159 more currently unaccounted for. Now, as the search for survivors continues, a critical question looms: What caused the building to fall?. Officials are promising an urgent inquiry as...
Florida State

Report showed major damage before Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A 2018 engineering report said that the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed this week near Miami had “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs. The report was released by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to...
Accidents

Tarzan actor Joe Lara and wife among 7 presumed dead in plane crash

Actor Joe Lara and his wife, diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara, have been presumed dead. The couple where among seven passengers aboard a plane that crashed in a lake near the US city of Nashville. Operations had switched from search and rescue to recovery efforts. The actor was best known...