Khloe Kardashian is solely focused on co-parenting her daughter True, after splitting from NBA star Tristan Thompson yet again. Khloe Kardashian, 36, is “embarrassed, devastated and heartbroken” after calling it quits yet again from Tristan Thompson, 30, with whom she shares three-year-old True Thompson. A source close to the Good American mogul revealed how Khloe was feeling in the wake of the split, which came just days after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special. “Khloe was being honest about the status of their relationship at the time of the reunion taping,” the source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “She had nothing to hide and was being completely candid about where things stood between her and Tristan.”