Minorities

Stop glorifying ‘centrism’. It is an insidious bias favoring an unjust status quo

The Guardian
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea that all bias is some deviation from an unbiased center is itself a bias that prevents pundits, journalists, politicians and plenty of others from recognizing some of the most ugly and impactful prejudices and assumptions of our times. I think of this bias, which insists the center is not biased, not afflicted with agendas, prejudices and destructive misperceptions, as status-quo bias. Underlying it is the belief that things are pretty OK now, that the people in charge should be trusted because power confers legitimacy, that those who want sweeping change are too loud or demanding or unreasonable, and that we should just all get along without looking at the skeletons in the closet and the stuff swept under the rug. It’s mostly a prejudice of people for whom the system is working, against those for whom it’s not.

News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Societypsychologytoday.com

Why Some People Strive to Justify the Status Quo

There are many ways of looking at income inequality, but they all tell the same story. Over the last 40 years in the U.S. and other capitalist nations, the rich have gotten much richer, while the middle and working classes have stayed the same or gotten poorer (Stiglitz, 2015). In the United States, one of the richest countries in the history of the world, 34 million citizens live below the official poverty level.
PoliticsJonesboro Sun

Free speech isn't about power

Seeking to burnish his reputation as a reformer, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman openly criticized Saudi Arabia’s religious extremism three years ago, thumbing his nose at hardline clerics and upending the established order. An ordinary Saudi citizen can face punishment for making similar pronouncements, and Turkish and U.S. authorities say...
Minoritiessgtreport.com

American Marxists, Take Your Fictitious Systemic Racism and White Privilege and Shove It

Over the past fifty years, the Marxist-inspired American Left has been hellbent on trying to convince the citizenry that the United States is and always has been a malevolent nation due to “systemic racism” and “white privilege.” According to their agitprop, the European branch of the Caucasian race (or more contemptuously, “Whites”) has, since the dawn of recorded history, been the principal promoters and beneficiaries of slavery and repression throughout the world. Those members of this villainous race who settled in this country over the past 400 years are responsible for imposing never-ending racism and inequity on the American continent.
Leavenworth, WAleavenworthecho.com

Mayor wrong on Racism

In the May 12th issue of the Echo, Leavenworth’s Mayor wrote of his belief that our country is inherently racist. He gave one side of the story referencing two left-wing books of why this, in his mind, is true. I cannot disagree more! There is much evidence disputing his theory, and the feelings of radical- thinking progressives of the US. First. If we are so against minorities, how did we elect a black man, twice, to be our leader. Next, explain to me why so many people of color are knocking our borders down to illegally enter the United States. If these two reasons are not enough, think of this: Why are there so many well-educated conservative leaders within the United States who have the opposite view. Here are a few: Thomas Sowell, Ben Carson, Walter Williams, Shelby Steele, Clarence Thomas, Larry Elder. All these men are black and have lived through times when racism was real and have experienced the prejudices of the 1950s and the early 1960s. All are Christians. And all are authors who state that racism within the United States is not a major problem.
MinoritiesPosted by
Simplemost

Racists Phrases You Might Not Realize Are Offensive

In a very real way, the words we use every day can reinforce racist stereotypes, even if that is not our intention. American language is unfortunately packed with phrases that have their origins in racism, and quite a few sayings that are still common have a loaded racist history. But...
Wahkiakum County, WAwaheagle.com

Supreme Court once ruled Blacks are not people

My neighbor is presumptuous to claim he speaks for our community. He certainly doesn’t speak for me. I felt no insult and considered the editor’s AP article on racism to be timely and informative. To those protesting its publication, I say if the shoe fits, wear it. That author compares...
Minoritieswashingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White Americans Murdering Truth

In their descent into the bowels of hell, white Americans have literally murdered The Truth, and are racing to make it illegal to teach this country’s true history in classrooms. Lawmakers in at least 15 states are attempting to pass legislation that would require teachers to lie to students about...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

150,000 Black Women Were Forced Into the Eugenics Program in the 1970s

People protesting against the Eugenics program in 1974Wikimedia Commons. Since the start of eugenics in the 19th century, it has been one of the most debated ideologies within modern history, at least from an ethical perspective. The idea of human sterilization was invented by British explorer Francis Galton who was inspired by Charles Darwin’s theory of natural selection. Due to the rise of hereditary diseases, natural selection in his eyes seemed like the best medical practice in combating these diseases and a way to “remove these diseases for future generations.”
Minoritiesalreporter.com

Opinion | Critical Race Theory teaches understanding, compassion, conservatives fighting it

History is important in Alabama. It’s really, really important to Alabama conservatives — they’ve told us so repeatedly over the last six or seven years. History is so important to them, in fact, that they created and passed laws protecting “history” — the form manifested in large statues and school names and street names. They were so concerned about this state’s history and ensuring an accurate accounting of past events that they didn’t dare move even the statues honoring awful, slave-owning, slavery-protecting confederates.
MinoritiesFiveThirtyEight

Why Many Americans Don’t See The Racial Wealth Gap

In the last year and a quarter, the pandemic has served as a stark reminder of just how unequal America still is. But it also hasn’t been a “reminder” for everyone. Black Americans and other Americans of color didn’t have the luxury of forgetting that American society is unequal. For...
ScienceUnion

Don Rogers: Another insidious virus

The Wall Street Journal recently reported on previously undisclosed intelligence about three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology coming down with flu or COVID-like symptoms in autumn 2019, shortly before the pandemic took off. On this, the still-junior theory that the COVID virus escaped from the lab flipped from...
Minoritiesmediaite.com

Jaw-Dropping Number of White Republicans Say We’ve Done Enough to Ensure Equal Rights for Black Americans in New Poll

A jaw-dropping majority of White Republicans say the country has done enough to ensure that Black Americans are treated equally. In an extensive Axios-Ipsos poll timed for the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police, respondents were asked to choose between two statements: “Our country needs to continue making changes to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans,” and “Our country has made the changes needed to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans.”
POTUSWashington Post

Republicans are afraid of history

Why has “critical race theory,” an obscure academic term of uncertain meaning (especially to those who vilify it), risen as a top target in the GOP’s culture wars? It is not new, nor is it controversial. Education Week explains: “The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and...
Chicago, ILaspeninstitute.org

Why Society Must Address Intersectional Discrimination

What should every American know? This question has long been debated, discussed, and deliberated. And while answers need to come from all of us—not just a powerful few—young people have often been excluded from these conversations. A partnership between Chicago Public Schools and the Aspen Institute’s program on Citizenship and American Identity aims to change that. Together they seek to elevate youth perspectives, beliefs, and values as vital to our national conversation of civic purpose.