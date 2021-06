The CDC’s eviction moratorium is set to expire June 30, putting millions of Americans who fell behind on their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic at risk (though the moratorium itself hasn’t been particularly effective at keeping people from getting evicted). Still, a new wave of evictions could hurt a city’s long-term housing supply, too, if landlords choose to turn a newly empty unit into a short-term rental rather than secure a new long-term tenant. It’s a problem Airbnb could exploit, but instead the company says it wants to work to prevent landlords from profiting off pandemic-related evictions that way.