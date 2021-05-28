Getting Away: Memorial Day Travel Shows Strong Rebound

With half of all Americans now vaccinated against COVID-19 and the virus numbers plummeting, Americans' travel appetite has returned. And the first big travel weekend of the warm weather season is shaping up to be a big one. AAA's Memorial Day travel forecast calls for 37 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles from home this holiday weekend---a 60% increase from last year's 23 million, when the pandemic was still in its early months. "We're seeing more folks getting vaccinated, and we're seeing that pent-up demand...folks want to travel," says Josh Zuber, AAA spokesman. "So we're seeing a lot of folks gearing up again for road trips."