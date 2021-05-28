Cancel
Houston, TX

Getting Away: Memorial Day Travel Shows Strong Rebound

NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 20 days ago
With half of all Americans now vaccinated against COVID-19 and the virus numbers plummeting, Americans' travel appetite has returned. And the first big travel weekend of the warm weather season is shaping up to be a big one. AAA's Memorial Day travel forecast calls for 37 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles from home this holiday weekend---a 60% increase from last year's 23 million, when the pandemic was still in its early months. "We're seeing more folks getting vaccinated, and we're seeing that pent-up demand...folks want to travel," says Josh Zuber, AAA spokesman. "So we're seeing a lot of folks gearing up again for road trips."

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

