When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting June 7. What happened: Township supervisors approved the purchase of body cameras for its police officers. The cost: The cameras, equipment and warranty costs will be purchased through Motorola Solutions for $95,320. East Lampeter police Chief Stephen Zerbe said the department had been waiting on a grant to partially fund the body cameras, but that did not happen. During the meeting, the supervisors adopted a resolution making a supplemental appropriation for expenditures within the police forfeiture fund to pay for the development and implementation of body cameras.