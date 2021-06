When you are experiencing symptoms that feel out of the ordinary, you may feel inclined to research your symptoms online to get an idea of what is going on with you. However, it is always best to receive an accurate diagnosis from a licensed professional, as much of the information online may be inaccurate or confusing. If you still feel the need to research your diagnosis and symptoms, make sure to look at reliable sources only to avoid scaring yourself with a diagnosis that may be false.