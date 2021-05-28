Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Build a seismograph with Raspberry Shake @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

By Kelly
adafruit.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwesome project! Check out the full write-up from The MagPi magazine. We love Raspberry Shake here at The MagPi. This geology project kit uses a powerful geophone sensor attached to a Raspberry Pi to detect earth tremors. The geophone converts ground movement into voltage; this analogue signal is then converted...

blog.adafruit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magpi#Raspberry Shake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Electronicsadafruit.com

A Lamp That Transforms Air Quality Into Light Patterns @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Here’s a lovely project that aims to make air pollution more visible. Here’s more from Guillaume Slizewicz Studio:. Air pollution is sometimes called the “invisible killer”…. Yet air pollution is omnipresent in our cities. Government institutions and universities have long been working to measure and map it, and more recently, local projects and initiatives have also enabled citizens to become involved in analyzing and learning more about this complex phenomenon. But too often the data remain in libraries or laboratories and are, at best, disseminated on the internet…. Canary makes air pollution visible, by making the reading of data related to pollution instinctive, through the light patterns that a lamp displays, their speed, their amplitude. The objective is not only to give information to the citizen, but rather to sound the alarm and alert them to the need to act at that moment, at that place.
Technologyadafruit.com

New Book: The Computers that Made Britain #RaspberryPi #PiDay #VintageComputing @Raspberry_Pi

The home computer boom of the 1980s brought with it now iconic machines such as the ZX Spectrum, BBC Micro, and Commodore 64. Those machines would inspire a generation. The Computers That Made Britain by Tim Danton (300 pages, hardback) tells the story of 19 of those computers – and what happened behind the scenes. With dozens of new interviews, discover the tales of missed deadlines, technical faults, business interference, and the unheralded geniuses who brought to the UK everything from the Dragon 32 and ZX81, to the Amstrad CPC 464 and Commodore Amiga.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Camera Module Captures Photos of the Moon

Dipping your toes into the world of astrophotography doesn't require high-cost cameras or fancy equipment. Maker MrAjAnderson's incredible project shows us the potential of several Raspberry Pi camera modules and how they can capture stellar images of space. This isn't the first Raspberry Pi astrophotography rig we've covered—this Pi-powered space...
Electronicsadafruit.com

PicoVGA – VGA/TV display on Raspberry Pico #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

The PicoVGA library allows output from the Raspberry Pico to a VGA monitor or PAL/NTSC TV, with a focus on ease of use in technical and gaming applications. It provides 4 graphic overlay layers with transparency, nearly 30 frame buffer formats that can be freely combined with each other, making do with limited RAM memory size. The limitation of output to 8 bits also contributes to RAM saving.
ComputersRaspberry Pi

Build a Raspberry Pi Pico piano

Did you catch the very cool Raspberry Pi Pico piano project shared on the latest Digital Making at Home livestream? The sibling maker group from the GurgleApps family, Amelie, Caleb, and Ziva, chatted about how they got into coding before inviting us into miniature musical mayhem. What do you need...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi synthesizer project

Musicians and electronic enthusiasts interested in creating their very own Raspberry Pi synthesizer may be interested to know that in the latest issue of the HackSpace magazine, Ben Everard provides a tutorial on how to build a framework for creating audio devices using the awesome Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller to build a PicoPicoSynth. The Raspberry Pi Pico is a tiny, fast, and versatile board built using new RP2040 a new microcontroller chip designed by Raspberry Pi Foundation.
ComputersRaspberry Pi

Commodore 64 + Raspberry Pi 4 = Synth6581

We have a special blog today from one of our own design engineers, Simon Martin. He’s the designer of Raspberry Pi 400 and our High Quality Camera and spends his free time tinkering with electronic music. Simon has wanted to make his own electronic musical instrument with Raspberry Pi for...
Technologyadafruit.com

Raspberry Pi Pico Multifunctional knob #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
ComputersRaspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Ri

While we love our Raspberry Pi 400, we find ourselves using a regular Raspberry Pi for electronics projects, so we’re never too far away from the GPIO pins. Elijah Horland, a young maker who you may know from MythBusters Jr., came up with a clever solution for just this purpose: “It’s an ‘underpinned’ clip-on breadboard for Raspberry Pi 400, sort of a pin-pad for the keyboard form factor,” says Elijah.
Technologyadafruit.com

Tesla Owner Creates Automatic Home Charger #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

YouTuber Pat Larson made this super rad charging set up for his Tesla. Pull into the garage and let the Pi do the work. Picked up by CarBuzz:. Pat Larson is the man behind the crude but effective machine that plugs his car in for him when he arrives home. A Raspberry Pi 4 is the brain of the operation, with a camera, a light, and ultrasonic sensors among the other components used to ensure that the mechanism doesn’t damage the car. Unfortunately, it still needs some work as it’s still quite slow and basic a setup, but there’s no doubt that it works. It hones in on the illuminated Tesla logo under the charging port cap to center itself, with the camera on the arm allowing for minute adjustments to be made.
Computersadafruit.com

A Raspberry Pi Pico-based computer motherboard

The Neotron Pico is a full micro-ATX size motherboard using a low-cost Raspberry Pi Pico. It includes expansion slots so that you can easily design and add your own peripherals. The Raspberry Pi Pico is the core of the Neotron Pico. It uses PIO state machines to generate 12-bit Super...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

No 3D Hangouts This Week @videopixil @ecken #3DPrinting

Streaming will resume next week. Be sure to catch up on last weeks 3D hangout. Thanks and remember to make a great day!. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjF7R1fz_OOVagy3CktXsAAs4b153xpp_. Milling Monday. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects...
Designadafruit.com

Stone Cutter Can to Stein #3DPrinting #3DThursday

I’ve completely redesigned the mug and lid to be a much better match to the episode (and not hit your eye glasses while drinking, by opening further). The new/updated version supports both 12oz and 16oz cans. It can also be scaled up to work with the Libbey can shaped glasses. It can also be printed in individual pieces of different color filament, avoiding the need to paint by hand.
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

It’s half USB Key, half Adafruit QT Py, and a lotta RP2040!. It’s Trinkey QT2040, the circuit board with an RP2040 heart and Stemma QT legs. The PCB is designed to slip into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. There’s an RP2040 microcontroller on board with just enough circuitry to keep it happy. There’s an RGB NeoPixel, a reset and bootloader or user button and a STEMMA QT Port on the end. That’s it!
Visual Artadafruit.com

Rectangular storage box #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Chuotdong shared this project on Thingiverse! Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4809249. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics projects integrated with 3D printed enclosures, brackets, and sculptures, so each Thursday we celebrate and highlight these bold pioneers!
Technologyadafruit.com

10 button Arcade Joystick #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4812465. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Designadafruit.com

Tentacle Hook #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Tentacle Style Hook for Towels, Keys.. Anything. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4822459. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!