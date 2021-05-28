Cancel
UK Short-Term Inflation Expectations Cool Slightly - Citi/YouGov

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 20 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation in the year ahead cooled slightly this month, a survey showed on Friday. Household expectations for price changes in the next 12 month eased to 2.7% from 2.8% in April, the survey from U.S bank Citi and pollsters YouGov showed. "As...

money.usnews.com
