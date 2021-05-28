Cancel
Major open source projects abandon Freenode following hostile takeover

By Mayank Sharma
TechRadar
TechRadar
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dozens of organizations and projects continue to move away from the popular Freenode IRC chat network, which has long been synonymous with open source projects. Since last week, several reputable projects and organizations such as Wikimedia (non-profit that runs Wikipedia), along with several Linux distros such as Ubuntu, Gentoo and CentOS have switched away from Freenode, most notably to Libera Chat, which was founded and is run by the former Freenode staff.

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

#Ubuntu Linux#Open Source#Wikimedia#Libera Chat#Irc#Foss
