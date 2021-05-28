Major open source projects abandon Freenode following hostile takeover
Dozens of organizations and projects continue to move away from the popular Freenode IRC chat network, which has long been synonymous with open source projects. Since last week, several reputable projects and organizations such as Wikimedia (non-profit that runs Wikipedia), along with several Linux distros such as Ubuntu, Gentoo and CentOS have switched away from Freenode, most notably to Libera Chat, which was founded and is run by the former Freenode staff.www.techradar.com