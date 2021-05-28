Openreach doubles rural fibre rollout target

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: HMD Global does IoT with Nokia's WING; Ekinops lands Croatian transport deal; Deutsche Telekom updates on 5G rollout. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says it plans to scrutinize the respective mobile operating systems and web browsers run by Apple and Google, flagging concerns about the potential harm caused to users and rival businesses by the two companies' "effective duopoly." Specifically, the CMA is concerned that the two companies' control over mobile "ecosystems" is "stifling competition across a range of markets," which could lead to "reduced innovation" across the sector, it said in its statement. Interested parties – which includes app developers who feel they are adversely affected by "duopoly" – have until July 26 to chip in with their views, and the CMA says it has given itself 12 months to conclude the study.