Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Openreach doubles rural fibre rollout target

By Steve McCaskill
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Openreach is doubling the number of rural homes and businesses it plans to connect to full fibre by 2026, meaning 6.2 million premises in some of the hardest-to-reach parts of the UK will have access to its fastest broadband speeds. The Openreach network is not only used by parent company...

www.techradar.com
TechRadar

TechRadar

10K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Media#Mobile Phone#Uk#Bt#Sky#Talktalk#Vodafone#Sim#Cityfibre#Full Fibre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
U.K.
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessSupply & Demand Chain Executive

BT Group Automates Procurement Function with Fairmarkit Solution

BT Group is the UK’s leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units -- consumer, enterprise, global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Vodafone, Ericsson to deploy new 5G Core in UK

Vodafone is partnering with Ericsson to deploy a new cloud-native dual-mode core for its 5G Standalone network in the UK. The deployment of a dual-mode core, also known as Single Packet Core, will enable 5G Standalone, 5G non-Standalone and 4G technology. The new agreement, which sets out a five-year technology...
BusinessLight Reading

Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom goes on the hunt for fiber funding

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia rolls out 5G for TTN in Denmark; MTN closes in on open RAN; UK government gets gung-ho on gigabit broadband. Deutsche Telekom is targeting a number investment funds in a bid to sell them stakes in a company it is forming to overhaul Germany's broadband network, according to a Reuters report citing "people familiar with the matter." Dutch funds APG and PGGM and Canada's Brookfield and CDPQ are among those being targeted, along with sovereign wealth funds. The report says that the proposed deal forms part of a wider plan to steer Germany's broadband network further away from copper lines and more toward fiber connections.
Worldqatar-tribune.com

Pandemic hastened adoption of new tech: Vodafone Qatar COO

The evolution of technology is happening at an increasingly rapid rate, said Vodafone Qatar’s Chief Operating Officer Diego Camberos, while addressing the Telecoms World Middle East about the critical 5G requirements needed to realise the full potential of the Internet of Things (IoT). “We’re now seeing many industries approach the...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

COVID-19 restrictions to boost contactless payments in the UK

There has been an increase in the use of contactless payment technology during 2020 in the UK, fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to UK Finance’s 2021 Payment Markets Report. Asa result, contactless payments accounted for 27% of total UK payments in 2020, with 83% of people in the UK...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Lack of clarity hinders UK gigabit broadband roll-out

Bolstered by a £5bn investment from the UK government, the rebooted Project Gigabit is seeing ultra-fast fibre and cable broadband proliferate around the country, but low demand for these better services could hinder the ambition for at least 85% to have access to gigabit-capable broadband by 2025, says a report from the Gigabit Take-up Advisory Group (GigaTAG).
Businessmobileeurope.co.uk

Vodafone UK’s strategy includes lifting 1m people from digital poverty

Vodafone UK set out its stall yesterday in a virtual presentation called Reinvent 2021 by senior execs. They include the new CEO, Ahmed Essa, who put what Vodafone calls the disconnected at the heart of the operator’s activities. Digital future. Essam wants a digital future for everyone that’s “sustainable, inclusive...
Businesswtvbam.com

Vodafone, Amazon partner to launch ‘edge computing’ in UK

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Vodafone said on Wednesday it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch “edge computing” services for its business customers in the UK. “Edge computing” uses augmented reality and machine learning to analyse bulk data where it was gathered – whether factory floor, oil rig or...
Technologytelecoms.com

5G for the enterprise

With a desire to better understand the current, on-the-ground reality for enterprises and organisations in the UK 5G ecosystem, we interviewed over 200 IT leaders across large UK businesses and the Public Sector to discover more about the nation’s current attitudes to this next generation connectivity. The findings allowed us...
TechnologyLight Reading

Eurobites: CMA puts mobile 'ecosystems' under the microscope

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: HMD Global does IoT with Nokia's WING; Ekinops lands Croatian transport deal; Deutsche Telekom updates on 5G rollout. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says it plans to scrutinize the respective mobile operating systems and web browsers run by Apple and Google, flagging concerns about the potential harm caused to users and rival businesses by the two companies' "effective duopoly." Specifically, the CMA is concerned that the two companies' control over mobile "ecosystems" is "stifling competition across a range of markets," which could lead to "reduced innovation" across the sector, it said in its statement. Interested parties – which includes app developers who feel they are adversely affected by "duopoly" – have until July 26 to chip in with their views, and the CMA says it has given itself 12 months to conclude the study.
Internettheiet.org

Gigabit broadband rollout hampered by lack of understanding of benefits

Many UK consumers and businesses are not aware of the benefits of gigabit broadband which puts its rollout at risk, the Gigabit Take-up Advisory Group (GigaTAG) has warned. The group, assembled by Which?, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) at the request of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), has recommended that Ofcom works with broadband firms on common terminology to cut through advertising jargon and describe gigabit broadband and its benefits in straightforward terms.
Worldpeeblesshirenews.com

Openreach: Borders areas set to get 'ultrafast broadband'

THOUSANDS of Borders households are set to get access to “ultrafast broadband” after it was revealed that a number of areas are in line for an upgrade. Openreach made the announcement on Friday, May 28, with Jedburgh, Coldstream, Duns, St Boswells and Melrose among those set to benefit from the “five-year feat of civil engineering”.
Economyspanishnewstoday.com

Vodafone to connect Canary Islands with Europe via submarine cable

Vodafone Spain plans to extend the 2Africa submarine cable system to facilitate the "best connectivity" to the Canary Islands. Around €10 million is being invested in infrastructure that will connect the Canary Islands and the Iberian Peninsula with a new extension of the 2Africa submarine cable. It follows an agreement...