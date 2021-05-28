Spa-Like Shower Heads
Speakman's Exhilaration technology creates multi-function spa-like shower heads that help people customize their cleansing rituals exactly to their liking. The Exhilaration sprays offer 344 individual spray outlets so that four different kinds of sprays can be experienced. One option is a soothing and broad spray that creates a rain-like, nature-inspired shower experience, and another is a patented Reaction spray that angles and overlaps sprays to provide a thorough rinse. The spa-like shower head also offers Massage and Satin sprays to target sore muscles or gently cleanse and refresh skin, respectively.www.trendhunter.com