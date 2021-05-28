Spa-Like Shower Heads

Babies have a superpower — just when you think you've got them figured out, they switch things up on you, catching you totally off guard. How can someone so little be so confusing? As a mother of two, I often wonder about things my kids do, like why they're obsessed with their belly buttons, why they sleep on the floor, or why they wake up crying hysterically. But one of the questions that I've always wondered about is why babies shake their heads. My sons would do it when laying down to sleep. Is it a form of communication? Is it a sign of something more serious? Is it just silly, harmless fun? I talked to two pediatricians to find out more.