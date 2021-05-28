Cancel
Halo Infinite beta rumors: sign up for a chance to play early

By Hamish Hector
Is a Halo Infinite beta on the way? A few rumors suggest we might see one ahead of the game’s release later this year, and we really hope they’re true. If you’re like us and are also keen to get in on the Halo action, we’re here to explain one of the ways that might get you access to the Halo Infinite beta (if there is one). There’s no guarantee, but 343 Industries – the developers of Halo – have used this method for choosing testers before and it might just use it again.

