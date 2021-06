For the first time in quite a while, Boston Celtics fans come into the NBA offseason with zero ideas of what could possibly happen. Already we’ve seen a shakeup that shocked the fanbase and, frankly, the NBA world as a whole, for, less than 24-hours after their season came to an end, General Manager and President of Basketball Operations, Danny Ainge, opted to step down from his duties with the ball club and Head Coach, Brad Stevens, opted to drop the clipboard and replace him in the front office.