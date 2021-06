Every one of us has navigated the pandemic a little differently. One recent Stroudsburg High School graduate decided to build a bus to take on adventures across the country. "Forrest the Bus" is almost ready to hit the road. We met Adam Deemer back in January, soon after he bought the big yellow school bus instead of starting his first year of college virtually. He was featured on Talk of the Town where Kim and I got to help with his project. Now he's finished the majority of the work and is just waiting for his vehicle registration before setting off on his first big trip.