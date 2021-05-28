List analysis: Contractors wrestle with supply as costs show signs of waning
The high cost of materials has impacted future projects at every level. But there could be pricing improvement on the horizon.www.bizjournals.com
The high cost of materials has impacted future projects at every level. But there could be pricing improvement on the horizon.www.bizjournals.com
The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita