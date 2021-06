On the 5th anniversary of Republic’s launch as a leading equity crowdfunding platform, Axle AI, Inc. has just launched their second equity crowdfunding round. On the same day as Republic announced their 5th anniversary, Axle AI has launched a Reg. CF funding campaign on the Republic site. Axle AI’s software “makes video smarter” – it helps media teams remotely search and manage their video content, and integrates closely with tools from Adobe, Avid and Dropbox among others. Axle AI is proving essential in the shift away from workflows based on hard drives and over-the-shoulder editing collaboration, and towards browser-based “work from anywhere” capabilities that have become mandatory in the last few years. The company’s previous Reg. CF equity crowdfunding round on Republic, in 2020, was oversubscribed.