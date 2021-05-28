Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

To protect voting rights in Pa., for us all, the Senate needs to pass the For the People Act | Opinion

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Posted by 
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQMIt_0aEQ9cP100

By Margo Davidson

Republican politicians in Harrisburg are engaging in a power grab, actively working to suppress the vote and stop regular people from having a say. Recently my colleagues across the aisle introduced their so-called election reforms for Pennsylvania that include voter identification laws, purging legitimate voters and excessive signature verifications on mail-in ballots.

I am a Black woman in a white-male-dominated Legislature. And I am the only Black woman who has ever chaired the House committee that oversees voting laws in our state.

As chairwoman in the Democratic minority, I am continually sickened by the way in which the Republican majority repeatedly makes these voter suppression tactics seem normal, much in the way poll taxes, literacy tests and other barriers were made to seem valid leading up the Civil Rights Act of 1965.

Even after the ratification of the 19 th Amendment, and still today, Black women continue to fight for fairness and equality for marginalized communities in our democracy.

Today, just 4.82 percent of state legislators are Black women (356 out of 7,383 legislators), and that needs to change.

Through the #NoDemocracyWithoutBlackWomen awareness campaign, we are striving to break all barriers to true equality in our democracy by making sure Black women are at the forefront in legislatures across the state, working to dismantle the structural systems of racism and sexism where they exist, including voting.

State legislatures are critical front lines of the policy battles we are seeing play out in this country, and are crucial to building the world we want to live in.

While Pennsylvania is my fight, Pennsylvania is not alone.

Want common sense electoral reform? Legalize weekend voting | Jonathan C. Rothermel

From state to state across the country, democracy is under attack. We continue to see the extent of damage Republicans can do.

They are prioritizing political parties over voters and making it harder than ever to vote by creating unnecessary restrictions and complications to voting across all formats. More than 300 bills have been introduced in 47 states, each containing provisions that would make it harder for everyday Americans to vote.

Fortunately, and in tandem with us at the federal level, U.S. House Democrats have introduced the For the People Act (H.R.1, S.1) to heal our democracy.

It is a critical reform package to get dark money out of politics, stop billionaires from buying elections, crack down on corruption, end partisan gerrymandering, protect the freedom to vote and ensure elections are safe, accurate and accessible.

The For the People Act is essential to restoring the public’s faith in our democratic institutions and ensuring everyone’s voice and vote is heard, counted and protected. These commonsense reforms would restore our democracy and benefit all Americans, whether you voted for Joe Biden, Donald Trump or a third-party candidate.

Once passed, H.R.1/S.1 would ensure our elections are accurate by securing our voting systems to prevent hacking and potential foreign and domestic threats to our elections.

Want to level the playing field for candidates? Pass H.R. 1., the voting rights bill, to fix our system | Opinion

It would ensure Americans in all 50 states have equal access to early voting and vote-by-mail options while also prohibiting voter suppression tactics such as voter purging and caging that are often dishonestly used to take eligible voters off the rolls. H.R.1/S.1 would work together with the John Lewis Voting Rights Act by strengthening access to the ballot box in communities of color where voting rights are under attack.

Beyond access to the ballot box, the For the People Act would shine a light on dark money in politics by requiring political groups to disclose their largest donors and adding transparency rules for online political ad spending. Washington has never been more broken: people are being told by elected leaders to doubt the security of our elections and special interests are still setting the agenda. It’s time to restore our democracy.

At a time when our country is more divided than ever, I’m grateful we have a U.S. senator such as U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., fighting to break the gridlock, make progress and save lives.

The For the People Act would prevent barriers to voting from being normalized and protect all Americans’ freedom to vote equally.  Now is the time for all senators in all 50 states to join him and move this to the Senate floor so we can get big money out of politics and maintain the integrity of our elections.

Now is the moment to make the changes needed to restore our democracy.

State Rep. Margo Davidson, a Democrat, represents the Delaware County-based 164th House District. She is the ranking Democratic member of the House State Government Committee. She writes from Harrisburg.

The post To protect voting rights in Pa., for us all, the Senate needs to pass the For the People Act | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

405
Followers
493
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
Washington State
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Early Voting#Gerrymandering#State Legislatures#Legislature#Black#House#Democratic#Republicans#Americans#Democrats#H R 1 S 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘A once in a lifetime opportunity’: House, Senate Dems want to use stimulus cash to address lead, asbestos in Pa. schools

Democratic lawmakers in the state House and Senate say they want to spend $600 million in federal stimulus money to fix public schools from Scranton to Philadelphia inundated with lead and asbestos. Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, D-Philadelphia, spoke at a press conference Wednesday to demand that the funds be used to address public schools’ financial need […] The post ‘A once in a lifetime opportunity’: House, Senate Dems want to use stimulus cash to address lead, asbestos in Pa. schools appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘Housing is not infrastructure. Housing is housing,’ Pa.’s Toomey says as mayors plead for help to alleviate housing crisis

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said that he was concerned that affordable housing is becoming out of reach for families. The post ‘Housing is not infrastructure. Housing is housing,’ Pa.’s Toomey says as mayors plead for help to alleviate housing crisis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Elections officials, advocates see some to like — but a lot to raise eyebrows — in Pa. House GOP election bill

Since last November, House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, has signaled his interest in rewriting the state’s election law. Now, after eight months and 30 hours of hearings, Grove’s nearly 150-page bill was approved in a party-line committee vote on Tuesday, making the first step in the long path to changing a law. […] The post Elections officials, advocates see some to like — but a lot to raise eyebrows — in Pa. House GOP election bill appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Wolf joins Democratic legislators to push anti-discrimination bill to support the LGBTQ community in Pa.

Midway through Pride Month, Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic allies in the General Assembly have announced their latest push to pass anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians. The post Wolf joins Democratic legislators to push anti-discrimination bill to support the LGBTQ community in Pa. appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Survey: Pa. School officials overwhelmingly say they will use COVID relief money to fill a year of lost learning | Tuesday Morning Coffee

Good Tuesday Morning, Fellow Seekers. Nearly nine in 10 school officials statewide (87.7 percent) say they plan to use $6 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money to fill the gaps created by a year of lost learning and to purchase the technology to assist in that learning, according to a new survey. The poll of […] The post Survey: Pa. School officials overwhelmingly say they will use COVID relief money to fill a year of lost learning | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Senate committee takes up the future of illegal skill games as top lawmakers return industry funds

In the last week, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, said they returned thousands of dollars in donations from the skill games industry. The post Pa. Senate committee takes up the future of illegal skill games as top lawmakers return industry funds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-W.Va? How the Dem Senate hopeful is trying to turn progressive rage over Joe Manchin into votes | Monday Morning Coffee

Channeling grasoots rage may pay off in the short-term. But will it play in the clubby confines of the Senate Democratic conference? The post U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-W.Va? How the Dem Senate hopeful is trying to turn progressive rage over Joe Manchin into votes | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

A year after George Floyd protests, Philly Mayor Kenney details progress on racial, police reforms

By Michael D’Onofrio PHILADELPHIA — Mayor Jim Kenney says his administration is making progress at rooting out systemic racial inequities, and enacting police reforms a year after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests. Yet while acknowledging more progress was needed, Kenney stressed that surging gun violence in the city was […] The post A year after George Floyd protests, Philly Mayor Kenney details progress on racial, police reforms appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PoliticsPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Wolf proposes funneling cap-and-trade dollars to transition fossil fuel workers

Legislation now before the state House and Senate would distribute about one-third of RGGI revenues to the communities who lose fossil-fuel jobs, with the rest going to the state Clean Air Fund, which pays for pollution mediation projects, as well as environmental justice projects and administration costs. The post Wolf proposes funneling cap-and-trade dollars to transition fossil fuel workers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.