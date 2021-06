The drama hasn’t done much for ratings. “Black Ink Crew” is now 9 seasons in. And over the years, viewers have witnessed a lot of drama go down as Ceaser attempts to create a tattoo empire. Of course, it hasn’t been an easy journey for him. He’s lost some friendships but he was able to save a couple. He’s also had a disastrous love life, too. A former flame became an enemy after rumors began to spread. And a former engagement resulted in a cast member leaving the show and calling out producers on her way out. Regardless, even a change in the production team hasn’t done much to eliminate drama.