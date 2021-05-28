Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

The bots are not as fair-minded as they seem

By James Dacey
Physics World
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence (AI) technologies are designed to replicate human capabilities, and in some cases improve upon them. Lifelike robots are physical examples of AI technology, but it is the digital AI systems that already have a ubiquitous influence on our daily lives – from facial recognition software to decision-making tools used by banks, recruiters and the police. Too often, these systems can reflect preexisting social inequalities.

physicsworld.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot Ethics#Princeton University#The Bots#Thais#Photopoulos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
Related
TechnologyThe Guardian

‘Care bots’ are on the rise and replacing human caregivers

If you Google “care bots”, you’ll see an army of robot butlers and nurses, taking vital signs in hospitals, handing red roses to patients, serving juice to the elderly. For the most part these are just sci-fi fantasies. The care bots that already exist come in a different guise. These...
TechnologyInfoworld

The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020

After evaluating 13 vendors on 10 criteria, The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020 report names Akamai a Leader. “Evolving bad bot attacks,” they say, “require sophisticated solutions.” Bots currently account for up to 75% of a website’s traffic. Many — like virtual assistants and search engines — genuinely help your business. But bad bots may skim competitive information, steal customer data, commit fraud, and more. The Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform provides unmatched visibility into the ever-changing bot landscape. This new report can help you review and select the right partner for your bot management needs. Download it today, courtesy of Akamai.
ScienceCosmos

Mind readers

Brain-to-brain interface is a challenge right on the limit of our understanding of neuroscience but scientists are working to bridge this gap, some funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the secretive research wing of the US military. The task is, put simply, to use science to make a telepathy machine. But how on earth would you do that?
SoftwareZDNet

Necro Python bot revamped with new VMWare, server exploits

A recent Necro Python bot campaign has shown that the developer behind the malware is hard at work ramping up its capabilities. On Thursday, researchers from Cisco Talos published a report on Necro Python, a bot that has been in development since 2015. The botnet's development progress was documented in January 2021 by both Check Point Research (CPR) and Netlab 360, tracked separately as FreakOut and Necro.
Technologybain.com

Will the Bots Love Your Customers?

It’s all too easy to take for granted the ways that committed employees enrich the lives of their customers. The auto mechanic who spends a few extra minutes chatting with a senior citizen, the grocery clerk who compliments a shy child on a new pair of shoes, the hospital nurse who gives her patient’s hand a squeeze—all manifest a positive purpose.
Softwaremrtopstep.com

SpyGate : Very busy bots

SpyGate detected 414 STT program trades on Monday which was about 300 more than the trading day before. An extremely busy day for bot trading. There were more sell programs than buys with the sells creating a $27B sell imbalance in terms of program trades. The total trade value for the day was a whopping $197B, an extremely busy day.
Internetsecurityboulevard.com

Infographic: What Are Bad Bots Doing?

By now, anyone with even a passing interest in how the Web functions has heard of bots. Most people understand that there are good and bad bots. Legitimate bots like Googlebot, an application used by Google to crawl the Internet and index it for search, and others like it represent tremendous business value to most organizations. If you care about SEO for your business, you likely have someone in your organization that pays close attention to what the Googlebot likes to see so you can generate more high-quality web traffic to your site.
Technologybaltimorenews.net

The News Spy Review 2021 - A Reliable Bot Or A Scam?

Currently, the significance of cryptocurrencies is at one of the highest peaks. Automated trading platforms have been helping people invest in bitcoins for quite some time. The News Spy is one such trading platform. We need various reliable automated trading platforms to help us trade cryptocurrencies that can change by...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Netacea unveils bot management framework to combat malicious bot attacks

Netacea unveiled bot management framework. The Business Logic Attack Definition Framework (BLADE) sets the stage for shared understanding and knowledge among vendors, cybersecurity professionals and customers who are proactively tackling an increasing number of malicious bot threats. Available as an open-source framework, BLADE is based on extensive input from businesses,...
Engineeringarxiv.org

Zero-sample surface defect detection and classification based on semantic feedback neural network

Defect detection and classification technology has changed from traditional artificial visual inspection to current intelligent automated inspection, but most of the current defect detection methods are training related detection models based on a data-driven approach, taking into account the difficulty of collecting some sample data in the industrial field. We apply zero-shot learning technology to the industrial field. Aiming at the problem of the existing "Latent Feature Guide Attribute Attention" (LFGAA) zero-shot image classification network, the output latent attributes and artificially defined attributes are different in the semantic space, which leads to the problem of model performance degradation, proposed an LGFAA network based on semantic feedback, and improved model performance by constructing semantic embedded modules and feedback mechanisms. At the same time, for the common domain shift problem in zero-shot learning, based on the idea of co-training algorithm using the difference information between different views of data to learn from each other, we propose an Ensemble Co-training algorithm, which adaptively reduces the prediction error in image tag embedding from multiple angles. Various experiments conducted on the zero-shot dataset and the cylinder liner dataset in the industrial field provide competitive results.
TechnologyDark Reading

Netacea Creates Bot Management Open Source Framework

BLADE provides a standard approach to combatting malicious bot attacks across a broad range of industries. – Netacea, a bot detection and mitigation specialist, unveiled today the world’s first bot management framework. The Business Logic Attack Definition Framework (BLADE) sets the stage for shared understanding and knowledge among vendors, cybersecurity professionals and customers who are proactively tackling an increasing number of malicious bot threats. Available as an open-source framework, BLADE is based on extensive input from businesses, industry influencers and Netacea’s own in-depth research into threat group activities and bot attack cycles.
Computersdnyuz.com

AI is getting smarter every day, but it still can’t match the human mind

Artificial intelligence research can be subdivided in different ways: as a function of the techniques used (such as expert systems, artificial neural networks, or evolutionary computation) or of the problems addressed (e.g., computer vision, language processing, or predictive systems). Currently, one of the most commonly used artificial intelligence techniques for the development of new applications is known as machine learning. In basic terms, machine learning seeks to present algorithms with the largest possible volume of data, allowing systems to develop the capacity to autonomously draw conclusions. A simple way to describe the process is as follows: If we want to teach an image recognition system to identify a key, we show it the largest number of keys possible for its training. Then, the structure itself learns to identify whether subsequent images presented are or are not keys—even if the system never saw these images during its training.
Computersarxiv.org

Causal Navigation by Continuous-time Neural Networks

Imitation learning enables high-fidelity, vision-based learning of policies within rich, photorealistic environments. However, such techniques often rely on traditional discrete-time neural models and face difficulties in generalizing to domain shifts by failing to account for the causal relationships between the agent and the environment. In this paper, we propose a theoretical and experimental framework for learning causal representations using continuous-time neural networks, specifically over their discrete-time counterparts. We evaluate our method in the context of visual-control learning of drones over a series of complex tasks, ranging from short- and long-term navigation, to chasing static and dynamic objects through photorealistic environments. Our results demonstrate that causal continuous-time deep models can perform robust navigation tasks, where advanced recurrent models fail. These models learn complex causal control representations directly from raw visual inputs and scale to solve a variety of tasks using imitation learning.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A White Paper on Neural Network Quantization

While neural networks have advanced the frontiers in many applications, they often come at a high computational cost. Reducing the power and latency of neural network inference is key if we want to integrate modern networks into edge devices with strict power and compute requirements. Neural network quantization is one of the most effective ways of achieving these savings but the additional noise it induces can lead to accuracy degradation. In this white paper, we introduce state-of-the-art algorithms for mitigating the impact of quantization noise on the network's performance while maintaining low-bit weights and activations. We start with a hardware motivated introduction to quantization and then consider two main classes of algorithms: Post-Training Quantization (PTQ) and Quantization-Aware-Training (QAT). PTQ requires no re-training or labelled data and is thus a lightweight push-button approach to quantization. In most cases, PTQ is sufficient for achieving 8-bit quantization with close to floating-point accuracy. QAT requires fine-tuning and access to labeled training data but enables lower bit quantization with competitive results. For both solutions, we provide tested pipelines based on existing literature and extensive experimentation that lead to state-of-the-art performance for common deep learning models and tasks.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Facebook Open-Sources Expire-Span Method for Scaling Transformer AI

Facebook AI Research (FAIR) open-sourced Expire-Span, a deep-learning technique that learns which items in an input sequence should be remembered, reducing the memory and computation requirements for AI. FAIR showed that Transformer models that incorporate Expire-Span can scale to sequences of tens of thousands of items with improved performance compared to previous models.
Sciencearxiv.org

Title:Predicting Unreliable Predictions by Shattering a Neural Network

Authors:Xu Ji, Razvan Pascanu, Devon Hjelm, Andrea Vedaldi, Balaji Lakshminarayanan, Yoshua Bengio. Abstract: Piecewise linear neural networks can be split into subfunctions, each with its own activation pattern, domain, and empirical error. Empirical error for the full network can be written as an expectation over empirical error of subfunctions. Constructing a generalization bound on subfunction empirical error indicates that the more densely a subfunction is surrounded by training samples in representation space, the more reliable its predictions are. Further, it suggests that models with fewer activation regions generalize better, and models that abstract knowledge to a greater degree generalize better, all else equal. We propose not only a theoretical framework to reason about subfunction error bounds but also a pragmatic way of approximately evaluating it, which we apply to predicting which samples the network will not successfully generalize to. We test our method on detection of misclassification and out-of-distribution samples, finding that it performs competitively in both cases. In short, some network activation patterns are associated with higher reliability than others, and these can be identified using subfunction error bounds.
Sciencearxiv.org

Simon Says: Evaluating and Mitigating Bias in Pruned Neural Networks with Knowledge Distillation

In recent years the ubiquitous deployment of AI has posed great concerns in regards to algorithmic bias, discrimination, and fairness. Compared to traditional forms of bias or discrimination caused by humans, algorithmic bias generated by AI is more abstract and unintuitive therefore more difficult to explain and mitigate. A clear gap exists in the current literature on evaluating and mitigating bias in pruned neural networks. In this work, we strive to tackle the challenging issues of evaluating, mitigating, and explaining induced bias in pruned neural networks. Our paper makes three contributions. First, we propose two simple yet effective metrics, Combined Error Variance (CEV) and Symmetric Distance Error (SDE), to quantitatively evaluate the induced bias prevention quality of pruned models. Second, we demonstrate that knowledge distillation can mitigate induced bias in pruned neural networks, even with unbalanced datasets. Third, we reveal that model similarity has strong correlations with pruning induced bias, which provides a powerful method to explain why bias occurs in pruned neural networks. Our code is available at this https URL.
Softwaresingularityhub.com

A Google AI Designed a Computer Chip as Well as a Human Engineer—But Much Faster

AI has finally come full circle. A new suite of algorithms by Google Brain can now design computer chips—those specifically tailored for running AI software—that vastly outperform those designed by human experts. And the system works in just a few hours, dramatically slashing the weeks- or months-long process that normally gums up digital innovation.
Computersmakeuseof.com

Is AI Dangerous? 5 Immediate Risks Of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is disrupting and revolutionizing almost every industry. With advancing technology, it has the potential to improve so many aspects of life drastically. But, it isn’t without risk. And, with swathes of experts warning of the potential danger of AI, we should probably pay attention. On the other hand,...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

What No One Is Thinking: AGI Will Take Everyone By Surprise

There’s so much interest in artificial general intelligence (AGI) that we could fill up an entire Chinese room with books written about it. Yet, you wouldn’t find in them any conclusive finding or theory. No one knows what AGI will look like, when we’ll achieve it, or how we should proceed to the next step. If we have no answers regarding AGI, why are there so many books, articles, and papers written about it?