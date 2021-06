Very few people picked the New York Islanders to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in their third-round series, but the Islanders went out and won Game 1 yesterday anyway. The suffocating Islanders have played Goliath to various Davids in the past few years, and knocking off the defending champs would be their biggest upset yet. Will the Isles and the Montreal Canadiens meet in the finals to form a Hell Bowl that Leafs fans will hate? Yes! God is out to get us and arranges the universe specifically to cause us pain.