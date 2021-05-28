Cancel
Rockwall County, TX

Rockwall County reporting rising employment numbers

By Brad Kellar
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
 20 days ago
Rockwall County continues to show improvement in its employment numbers as the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, with hundreds of new jobs being added between March and April.

But the total remains well behind the statistics from the same point in 2019, according to a report issued May 21 by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Unemployment in Rockwall County was listed at 4.8 percent in April, down from the 5.6 percent reported in March and also well below the 11.3 percent reported in April 2020.

A total of 51,297 people were reported on the job in Rockwall County last month, an increase of 368 people when compared to March and 6,625 more than during April 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

There were 2,561 people still searching for jobs in the county in April, 450 less than in March and 3,104 fewer than in April 2020.

A total of 51,447 people were reported employed during April 2019, a record for the month, while 1,413 people were listed as unemployed.

Rockwall County reported 1.7 percent unemployment in April 1998, with 366 people reported unemployed. Both statistics were reported by the Texas Workforce Commission as records for the month of April.

Rockwall, TX
