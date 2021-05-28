Congratulations Massachusetts: We’re one of the RUDEST states in the country!
Are people ruder in certain parts of the country? Well, someone tried to figure it out by looking at three different categories of rudeness. They went through different polls and studies on how often people swear on the phone at customer service . . . how rude people are behind the wheel . . . and how much people tip at restaurants. They also factored in a poll on how rude the rest of the country thinks each state is.hot969boston.com