The first quarter of the year shows that tides are turning. While we are still reeling from the pandemic, 2020 was when the pandemic had risen to its full height and showed its fangs. That brought about numerous restrictions in China (from where the virus originated), which affected the shipments of PCs (and tablets as well) across the world. The first quarter of this year, however, witnessed an astounding year-on-year growth of 72% in PC shipments, especially in India, as it reached over 4 million units, driven by an unprecedented rise in Notebooks, whose shipments grew by 119% from Q1 2020, according to a report by research firm Canalys.