Currently, movie theaters in the domestic market are running closer to, but not quite at full capacity than they were in the days before the COVID-19 pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped movies like A Quiet Place Part II from breaking down barriers and raking in some serious cash. Another box office milestone has been hit, thanks to the John Krasinski/Emily Blunt sequel dominating the charts since its release. Thanks to that strong showing, it’s now the first domestic film in the pandemic-influenced market to cross $100 million in grosses.